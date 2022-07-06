Industrial park near Mattewara Forest: NOCs sought for axing of 1,700 trees; Punjab govt draws flak
Yet another controversy has erupted involving the mega textile park being set up near the Mattewara Forest in Koom Kalan area, as the public works department (PWD) has sought a no-objection certificates (NOC) from the forest and drainage departments to cut 1,697 full-grown trees and nearly 6,000 plants for the construction of a 6-km long approach road near the banks of Sutlej River.
As per sources, the drainage department has issued the NOC, but the forest department has sought few clarifications.
The move has irked city-based environmentalists who are vociferously opposing the setting up the textile park. Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara forest said that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed during the Vidhan Sabha session held recently that not an inch of land in the forest will be acquired. But, the government has now initiated the process of obtaining the land and sought approval for cutting of trees and plants, they said.
As per the letter issued by the PWD, the government is acquiring 5.40 hectare (13.33 acres) of forest land for the construction of the approach road leading towards industrial park.
Adesh Gupta, executive engineer of PWD Ludhiana, confirmed the development and said that soon after receiving clearance from the forest department, the carpeting of the road will begin. On the other hand, divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh said that the matter is being reviewed.
SAD announces support
The Shiromani Akali (Dal) on Monday announced its support for the July 10 protest announced by the Public Action Committee of 50 NGOs to demand the scrapping of the project to establish the textile park.
Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the SAD had decided to extend its support to the protest and appealed to all environment lovers to unite to thwart the AAP government’s decision to choke the “green lungs” of Ludhiana.
Asserting that AAP and chief minister Bhagwant Mann have betrayed the people of Ludhiana, Grewal said, “AAP leaders, including Mann, had been opposing this project when they were in the opposition. AAP was also in favour of scrapping the project prior to the assembly elections and had also accepted the green manifesto submitted to it on behalf of the Public Action Committee which had called for eco-tourism projects. However, the government has now taken a U-turn.”
-
Final structure on Delhi Meerut Expressway to be completed in August
The National Highways Authority of India will shut three exits in Vijay Nagar area which have been in place for traffic movement between the highway and expressway lanes on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. Officials on Tuesday said that the exits were in place to avoid traffic congestion due to the construction of a rail overbridge at Chipiyana near the Crossings Republik. The overbridge will have 16 lanes.
-
ITI instructors’ recruitment: Allahabad HC seeks reply on plea demanding CBI probe
The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply), within six weeks, in a petition seeking a CBI probe into the recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) advertised in 2014. Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants.
-
Homeless don’t live, they merely exist, says HC while directing relocation of 5 evicted slum dwellers
Remarking that the homeless don't live but merely exist, the Delhi high court directed the relocation of five slum dwellers who were shifted from one slum site to another to facilitate the expansion of the New Delhi railway station. The order comes on a petition by the slum dwellers, who had challenged their eviction from Lahori Gate, for the expansion of the New Delhi railway station, from nine platforms to 16.
-
Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff. Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised.
-
PM Modi to gift dev projects worth ₹1812 cr to Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics