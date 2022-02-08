Industrialists offer PSPCL suggestions to with revenue requirements at public hearing in Ludhiana

A public hearing by Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission was conducted on Tuesday, during which petitions filed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) for revised estimates of aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and tariff determination/approvals for 2022-23 were taken up.

The hearing, which saw different organisations and professionals express their views, suggestions and objections on the subject, was held at the PSPCL office, Ferozepur road.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja expressed his spoke on the ARR and tariff determination approval, saying rigorous steps should be taken immediately to recover all kind of dues from the state so the burden of interest cost paid by PSPCL on the borrowed funds is reduced. He added that it would do away with the need to increase the power tariff and no additional requirement of the revenues would be required as demanded in the ARR.

He further said the PSPCL should increase the base of equity instead of resorting to borrowed funds.

It was also suggested that the PSPCL increase efficiency in power generation through latest technology applications and recover 100% revenue loss to be incurred in 2022-23 due to non-recovery of default amounts towards government departments, boards, trusts, corporations, religious parties and all categories of consumers.

The CICU president also pressed on the need to reduce the quantum of subsidy amount to AP consumers, suggesting conscious planning along with metered supply to stop misuse of free and subsidised power with unauthorised load extensions. He added that PSPCL should also focus on improvement of internal operational systems by optimum utilisation of resources and adoption of latest technology, purchase power at lowest rates from grid system, ensure reduction in distribution losses below 8% from the current abnormally high and range of 15-90%.

For the recovery of losses due to theft, he suggested heavy penalties in the current year, while also advocating for green energy and solar power as cheaper alternatives.

He concluded by saying the commission should not allow any additional revenue requirement, but instead ensure that the PSPCL reduces revenue requirements and power tariff, cess and surcharges from the consumers, especially MSME, which is contributing significantly to their revenue and the country’s GDP.