Inebriated ASI threatens to shoot hospital staff in Ludhiana, held

An inebriated assistant sub-inpector found himself on the wrong side of law after he threatened to kill the Samrala civil hospital staff on Wednesday night.

The accused cop, Parminder Singh of Rajewal village, who is in-charge of the Kithlu Nagar police post, was arrested on Thursday after the hospital staff staged a protest, demanding action against the “out-of-line cop.”

The complainant, Dr Osho Balagan, said the ASI created a ruckus at the Samrala civil hospital and misbehaved with the staff and doctors on night duty. When the staff objected to his antics, the cop, who was in civilian clothes, threatened to shoot them all dead.

Later, the cop started filming the staff and threatened to send the video to the Punjab chief minister, recommending action against them. The staff alerted the Samrala police who had a tough time restraining the cop. Later, the staff staged a protest alleging police inaction against the erring cop. Police officials say the ASI had been absent from duty on the day of the incident.

Sub-inspector Parkash Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code.

