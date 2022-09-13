‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:43 AM IST

The Punjab Congress accused the AAP-led state government of extravagant expenditure on swearing-in ceremonies, helicopter rides, and advertisements

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management.

Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state’s fiscal history that a government had spent 5,500 crore in its first quarter.

They accused the state government of extravagant expenditure on swearing-in ceremonies, helicopter rides, and advertisements. “When the AAP government presented the budget, it claimed that it had brought a paperless budget and saved around 22 lakh. Later, they spent over 40 lakh on advertisements, claiming that they had brought a paperless budget,” they claimed.

