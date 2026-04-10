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Infant among 11 hurt as LPG leak triggers fire in Yamunanagar

SHO police station Jagadhari (Sadar) Tarsem Kumar said that the blast took place around 8:30 am at a labour quarter of Salempur village

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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As many as 11 people, including six children and women, suffered burn injuries on Thursday after a LPG gas cylinder leak triggered a fire and an explosion at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Yamunanagar’s Bherthal village, police said

One of the girl children suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on her following the blast. (HT Photo)

Among the injured were a two-month-old infant; Ram Sharan, 43; Ramgyan, 42; Renu, 40; Neha, 38; Sangeeta, 18; and children between 5 and 10 years old. One of the girl children suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on her following the blast.

Station house officer (SHO) police station Jagadhari (Sadar) Tarsem Kumar said that the blast took place around 8:30 am at a labour quarter of Salempur village.

The SHO said the family was preparing food in the morning using firewood when the incident took place in the Salempur Bangar area, adjacent to a factory. “There was a gas leak from a cylinder kept nearby, and it soon caught fire, turning into a massive fireball, causing an explosion. The walls of the quarter were severely damaged,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Infant among 11 hurt as LPG leak triggers fire in Yamunanagar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Infant among 11 hurt as LPG leak triggers fire in Yamunanagar
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