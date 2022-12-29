Infant among two children suffocate to death in Karnal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 07:54 PM IST

It was suspected that the children suffocated to death after falling asleep with an angithi (brazier) kept in the room to keep them warm

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Two children, including a 10-month-old girl, were found dead inside a room of their rented accommodation in Taraori of Karnal district on Thursday.

According to preliminary investigation, it was suspected that the children suffocated to death after falling asleep with an angithi (brazier) kept in the room to keep them warm.

The deceased have been identified as Muskan and her 16-year-old maternal uncle Vipin Kumar. The victims belong to a family of migrant labourers of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Seema Rani, mother of Muskan, told police that the infant and Vipin were found unconscious on Thursday morning. They were taken to the civil hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Sandeep Singh, incharge of the Taraori police station, said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

He said that investigation as per the statement of the family members is going on.

