Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Infant drowns in Rohtak

Infant drowns in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 01:58 AM IST

The incident took place when deceased Pari’s father Saurbah had gone for work to Meham and her mother was also not present at home

Infant drowns in Rohtak
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A 14-month-old girl allegedly fell into a bucket filled with water and died when her parents were not at home in Bhaini Bhairon village here. According to police, the incident took place when deceased Pari’s father Saurbah had gone for work to Meham and her mother was also not present at home. “She went into the bathroom where a bucket was filled with water. She fell into the bucket and died. An investigation under section 174 of the CrPc has been initiated,” Meham police station ASI Rajender Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP