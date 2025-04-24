Menu Explore
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Baramulla; 2 terrorists killed

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 24, 2025 06:21 AM IST

An encounter broke out at round 1am on Wednesday after the Indian Army received inputs about the presence of terrorists near the Uri nallah.

Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Wednesday, army officials said, adding that a large quantity of weapons were recovered from the site.

Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Wednesday, army officials said, adding that a large quantity of weapons were recovered from the site. (AFP representational image)
Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Wednesday, army officials said, adding that a large quantity of weapons were recovered from the site. (AFP representational image)

An encounter broke out at round 1am on Wednesday after the Indian Army received inputs about the presence of terrorists near the Uri nallah, Army officials said. Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade Brigadier Mayank Shukla said that they were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector over the last few days.

“On the intervening night of April 22 and 23, at around 1am, the Indian Army got to know about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah. Our surveillance, drones, and ambush parties were redeployed,” he said.

He said that the movement of terrorists near the LoC was tracked. “When they crossed the LoC at around 3 am, we ambushed and neutralised two terrorists in firing that went on for two hours,” he said.

“(In the) heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered,” Chinar Corps said in an update on X.

The army carried out sanitisation and search operation in the forest area while the J&K police is trying to identify the slain terrorists. “Two AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition were recovered while a 10kg IED has also been recovered,” the officer said.

