Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu’s Arnia area, Pakistan intruder shot dead

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed it foiled an infiltration bid and shot dead a Pakistan intruder along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu’s Arnia area.

BSF personnel patrol near the International Border after foiling an infiltration attempt in Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The intruder was gunned down by the alert border guards when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector here around 1.45 am, they said.

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, “In the intervening night of July 30-July 31, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in the Arnia border area.”

“An intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt.” Officials said the body was shifted to Bishnah hospital for post-mortem. The officials said ₹440 in Pakistan currency, a bag containing over 4-kg flour, two biscuit packets, a watch and a glass were recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 25, a Pakistan intruder carrying over 4-kg of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. Pakistan refused the body of the smuggler and later it was buried at a graveyard by police in Ramgarh sector.

(With inputs from PTI)