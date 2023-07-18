Inflated water bills leave Panchkula residents shocked

Panchkula Amid the hardships caused by waterlogging, residents’ woes have compounded as they are facing a shortage in water supply and getting inflated water bills.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta has written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to forgo the arrears so that residents do not have to bear the extra burden. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents were left shocked after getting bills with a sudden 25% tariff hike. In 2018, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had issued a notification for an annual 5% hike in water tariff. But the hike was not implemented amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, four years later, the residents have been handed bills with the annual hike of 5% imposed retrospectively. Consequently, bills for just two months reflect demand ranging from ₹ 8,000 to ₹10,000. As per officials, the HSVP decided to impose the hike now in the wake of audit objections.

Devinder Mahajan, president of the Resident Welfare Association, Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, said “Most of the residents of are retired people who live on pensions. These high water bills are making matters worse for them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The residents are made to pay for the faults of officers. The retrospective revision of tariff is totally unfair,” said Bharat Hiteshi, chairman, House Owners Welfare Association (HOWA), Sector 10.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta has written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to forgo the arrears so that residents do not have to bear the extra burden.

Gupta said, “Through the letter, I have demanded the CM to reconsider the decision of charging arrears from the residents.”

Residents of Sector 15 have also complained of erratic water supply and low pressure for the last 23 days. The incessant rains had also damaged supply lines in the area. With over 150 houses, people have been forced to use water tankers to meet their daily demand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HSVP is the prime agency for drinking water supply in the city.

The water to Sector 15 is supplied from the water works in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

As per officials, the sector is facing the issue as the water treatment plant lines were damaged for Kaushalya Dam near Amravati.

They added that the supply from Chandigarh is short as the Kajoli water supply lines were also damaged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.