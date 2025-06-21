Influencer’s murder: Bathinda police set ball rolling to extradite Mehron from UAE

The Bathinda police submitted a detailed report to the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) of Punjab Police on Friday evening, requesting the extradition of religious vigilante Amritpal Singh Mehron from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mehron, the head of the radical outfit “Quam de Rakhe”, is the main conspirator and prime accused in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. (File)

To strengthen their case for his deportation, the police obtained an arrest warrant for Mehron from a local court on June 17, after he had reportedly taken responsibility for Kanchan’s murder via social media posts.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal confirmed that the communication sent to BoI includes detailed information about the murder and Mehron’s role in the crime.

“This letter will assist in the initiation of the extradition process. With the help of Interpol, Mehron can be detained abroad,” said SSP Kondal, although she declined to elaborate on the specifics of the letter.

The murder took place on the night of June 9-10, when Mehron, along with associates Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car. They later dumped her decomposing body in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda.

Police say the murder was motivated by Kanchan’s controversial social media posts, which allegedly offended the Sikh community.

The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11, and police termed the crime as unauthorised moral policing. According to officials privy of the matter, Mehron fled to Amritsar shortly after the murder, boarding an international flight to the UAE on the morning of June 10.

While the location of Mehron in the UAE is still unclear, officials confirmed that at least four social media platforms associated with him have been suspended in India due to the dissemination of videos and audio that contained death threats and racist comments directed at digital content creators.

The case has stirred controversy, with several religious leaders and social media influencers from Punjab and Haryana voicing their support for Mehron. Despite this, no police action has been taken against those justifying the murder.

The SSP further stated that there is no new evidence suggesting that Mehron is still active on social media. The police investigation has linked five individuals to the crime. So far, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh have been arrested, while Mehron remains in hiding in the UAE. Another suspect, Ranjit Singh from Tarn Taran, is also absconding.

“Our teams are continuing raids at various locations to apprehend Ranjit. The fifth suspect, who assisted Ranjit in helping Mehron reach Amritsar, is yet to be identified,” said SSP Kondal. A lookout circular (LOC) has already been issued against Ranjit Singh.