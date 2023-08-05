Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Infographics on best practices during floods released in Chandigarh

Infographics on best practices during floods released in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 02:42 AM IST

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, stressed that there were visible changes in the weather pattern; he highlighted that extreme weather conditions were becoming more common due to climate change

The director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, along with the head of the department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, on Friday released infographics to inform the general public about the best practices during and after floods.

The infographics have been released in English, Hindi and Punjabi for wider reach. (HT Photo)
The infographics have been released in English, Hindi and Punjabi for wider reach. (HT Photo)

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, stressed that there were visible changes in the weather pattern. He highlighted that extreme weather conditions were becoming more common due to climate change.

Recently, northern India recorded high frequency and intensity rainfall in a short time, leading to flood situations. He said awareness about flood risk management will increase the community’s resilience for their own safety.

The flood infographics have been designed and developed by Ravindra Khaiwal, professor of environment health, department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, associate professor, department of environmental studies, Panjab University, along with the Indian Meteorological Society.

The first poster on “Floodwater Precautions” illustrates essential measures during floods. It covers guidelines on safe drinking water practices, personal hygiene and public health risk involved during floods.

The second poster, “Returning Home after Floods”, provides safety advice for reoccupying homes and communities after floodwaters have receded. It highlights steps for inspecting and cleaning buildings, assessing potential hazards and ensuring a safe living environment.

Both posters were released in three languages – English, Hindi and Punjabi – to maximise their reach and benefit diverse communities across the nation. These can be downloaded from https://www.care4cleanair.com/awarnessmaterial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out