In-laws booked for breaking into woman’s Ludhiana home

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 08, 2023 12:10 PM IST

The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana’ Basant Avenue alleged that her in-laws are pressuring her to not give a statement in court

Seventeen days after a woman accused her father-in-law and mother-in-law of barging into her Basant Avenue property, Sadar police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused on Monday.

The in-laws of a Ludhiana-based woman were booked for breaking into her home. (HT File)
The complainant, Roopdeep Kaur, had alleged that on October 11, 2021, her brother-in-law Palwinder Singh had gunned down her husband Gagandeep Singh. A murder case had been registered against Palwinder Singh at the Sadar police station. The complainant is an eyewitness in the case and alleged that her in-laws are pressuring her to not give a statement in court.

The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh Binda, his wife Gupreet Kaur of Basant Avenue and their aide Om Parkash.

Narrating the incident, the complainant said upon returning home after her advocate on February 17, she found that her in-laws had entered her house after breaking open the locks and kept her from entering.

She made a complaint to the police, following which police reached the spot.

Sharing details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Apart from the murder case, a land dispute case involving the family members is also under trial in the court.

The woman alleged that her father-in-law, who is the owner of Lucky Bakery, had distributed his property among his two sons Palwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh. Upset with the division, Palwinder had allegedly shot dead the victim’s husband Gagandeep in her presence.

