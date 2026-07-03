INLD accuses BJP of ‘politicising’ Chanot villagers’ T-joint demand

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said that he would visit Chanot village in Hansi on July 5 along with thousands of party workers to extend support to the villagers for their demand of a T-connection from under construction Bhakra pipeline.

On the Haryana-Rajasthan water-sharing issue, Chautala reiterated that Haryana should not release additional water until it receives its due share of water through the SYL canal. (HT Photo for representation)

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Chautala, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, said that the party celebrates the birth anniversary of former deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25 every year, and for the same, a meeting of its national and state executive committees will be held in Hisar at 2 pm on July 5.

Before the meeting, Chautala said he was invited by the Chanot villagers and will visit the village at noon along with party workers. He said the purpose of the visit was to inform residents that the BJP government was indulging in “dirty politics” over the water supply issue.

Chautala urged the BJP government to abandon its rigid stand and restore the water supply to Chainat village. He alleged that the government was politicising the issue because of its “dishonest intentions”.

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{{^usCountry}} On the Haryana-Rajasthan water-sharing issue, Chautala reiterated that Haryana should not release additional water until it receives its due share of water through the SYL canal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Haryana-Rajasthan water-sharing issue, Chautala reiterated that Haryana should not release additional water until it receives its due share of water through the SYL canal. {{/usCountry}}

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