Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

INLD and JJP, both proxies of the BJP: Haryana ex-CM Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 05:12 am IST

In an apparent reaction to INLD chief Abhay Chautala’s allegations that Hooda was in cahoots with the BJP, the Congress leader in a statement said that since the BJP cannot face the Congress directly in Haryana, it resorts to fighting proxy battles through such alliances.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as proxies of the ruling BJP.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as proxies of the ruling BJP.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as proxies of the ruling BJP.

In an apparent reaction to INLD chief Abhay Chautala’s allegations that Hooda was in cahoots with the BJP, the Congress leader in a statement said that since the BJP cannot face the Congress directly in Haryana, it resorts to fighting proxy battles through such alliances. Hooda said that in 2019 the BJP fought a proxy battle with the support of the JJP and this time it has a tie up with the INLD. “For the Sirsa assembly seat, the BJP withdrew the nomination of its candidate to help INLD ally Gopal Kanda. Kanda also made a public statement disclosing the tacit poll understanding between the BJP and the INLD,” the former CM said in a statement. Hooda said that the people of Haryana fully understand the true nature of the INLD and the JJP and there was no need to waste time responding to their claims.

The former CM demanded that the support price of sugarcane be fixed at a minimum of 500 per quintal and market fee be reduced by 1%. He announced that he would donate one month’s salary to the flood relief fund and appealed to all MLAs, including those from the Congress, to contribute one month’s salary to provide assistance to the flood-affected.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD and JJP, both proxies of the BJP: Haryana ex-CM Hooda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On