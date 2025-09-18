INLD and JJP, both proxies of the BJP: Haryana ex-CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as proxies of the ruling BJP. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as proxies of the ruling BJP.

In an apparent reaction to INLD chief Abhay Chautala’s allegations that Hooda was in cahoots with the BJP, the Congress leader in a statement said that since the BJP cannot face the Congress directly in Haryana, it resorts to fighting proxy battles through such alliances. Hooda said that in 2019 the BJP fought a proxy battle with the support of the JJP and this time it has a tie up with the INLD. “For the Sirsa assembly seat, the BJP withdrew the nomination of its candidate to help INLD ally Gopal Kanda. Kanda also made a public statement disclosing the tacit poll understanding between the BJP and the INLD,” the former CM said in a statement. Hooda said that the people of Haryana fully understand the true nature of the INLD and the JJP and there was no need to waste time responding to their claims.

The former CM demanded that the support price of sugarcane be fixed at a minimum of ₹500 per quintal and market fee be reduced by 1%. He announced that he would donate one month’s salary to the flood relief fund and appealed to all MLAs, including those from the Congress, to contribute one month’s salary to provide assistance to the flood-affected.