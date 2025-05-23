INLD calls off May 25 protest, hails release of water from Punjab

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday welcomed the release of water for Haryana and hailed it as a victory for the people of the state. The party has also announced the suspension of its planned protest to block Punjab vehicles at the Haryana-Punjab border on May 25. INLD state president Rampal Majra. (File)

INLD state president Rampal Majra said the persistent struggle by the party’s workers had forced Punjab to release the water, which was being withheld, leading to a severe drinking water crisis in several Haryana districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, and Kaithal.

“This is a victory for the people of Haryana. Due to Punjab’s earlier decision to stop the supply, both people and livestock in several districts were facing an acute shortage of drinking water. Our agitation has brought results,” Majra said in a press statement.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Majra termed the earlier decision to halt the water supply as “narrow-minded” and “autocratic.” He added that the INLD had chosen the path of struggle and was even prepared to take firm action in response.

The INLD also welcomed the Centre’s move to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Nangal dam to ensure the smooth release of water. “This was a long-standing demand of our party. Although delayed, the Centre has finally acted to check Punjab’s high-handedness,” Majra said.

Announcing the cancellation of the May 25 border protest, Majra said, “Our party does not wish to create inconvenience for the people of either Haryana or Punjab. Since our objective of securing Haryana’s rightful share of water has been met, we are calling off the planned border blockade in public interest.”

Majra also took a swipe at both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Haryana, saying, “What the BJP government and the Congress should have done for the state, the INLD has done through its sustained efforts.”