INLD state spokesperson among two booked for extortion in Ambala Cantonment

The police here have booked Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s state spokesperson and a local resident for allegedly seeking ₹10 lakh extortion money from a cardiologist posted at the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

The INLD leader, Onkar Singh has, however, rubbished the allegations as a conspiracy against him. The local resident identified as Devender Kumar Gupta had taken heart treatment from the hospital in 2021.

Dr Raghav Sharma, cardiologist at the heart centre of the hospital and complainant in the case, said after suffering a heart attack, Gupta was referred from Rotary Hospital on February 8, 2021, to them.

On being diagnosed, it was found that he was suffering from triple-vessel disease and stent was placed in his heart’s valve on February 13. He was discharged the next day, Dr Sharma told the police.

He said, “On February 27, Gupta was rushed to the hospital after reporting uneasiness and his relatives were informed about a blockage in all three valves. A stent was inserted in lad mid segment and he was discharged on March 4. He was operated under his medical (probably insurance) following the national guidelines that saved his life.”

Following this, the complainant alleged that Gupta sought opinion from other doctors and claimed that the stents were inserted wrongly.

“He further filed complaints with different departments and before the CM window, but didn’t appear for a reply thrice. Once he did, but failed to present any evidence and the case remains pending. Earlier this week, Onkar Singh gave an interview to a social media channel and made the video viral. Now they are blackmailing us and are demanding ₹10 lakh,” Dr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Onkar said that he and his family are already facing four criminal cases and “is ready to face another 40 for raising the voice of the public.”

“I’ve never met Dr Sharma and am not aware of who the patient is. One day, the patient was speaking to the media and a reaction was sought when I demanded a probe. Now, I will write (to the authorities) for a comprehensive probe in all the surgeries carried out by the doctor since his posting here,” the INLD leader added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s North Haryana convener Chitra Sarwara demanded a fair investigation in the entire case.

Police said that a case was registered under Sections 384 and 120-B of the IPC at Ambala Cantonment police station on Friday and no arrest has been made so far.