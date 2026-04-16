INLD to contest from all 20 Panchkula MC wards

For the first time, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will contest all 20 councillor and three mayoral posts in the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections.

As per the election schedule declared by the State Election Commission, Haryana, polling for Panchkula MC will be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm. (Getty Images)

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The decision was taken during a meeting of district office-bearers and party workers held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Panchkula in-charge Dr MS Malik.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the selection of candidates for the mayoral post and councillor seats. Applications were received for the mayor’s post as well as from several wards for councillor positions.

Dr Malik said the INLD will contest the MC elections on its election symbol “spectacles”. Candidates will be fielded for the mayoral post as well as all ward councillor seats. He added that loyal and senior party workers will be given priority for the mayoral candidature, while preference will also be given to dedicated workers in the wards.

District president Satinder Tony and urban district president Manoj Aggarwal said applications received till 5 pm on April 19 will be scrutinised, and candidates for all wards and the mayoral post will be announced on April 20. The nomination process will begin from April 21, and a centralised office will be set up to monitor the entire election process.

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{{^usCountry}} Aggarwal said that the party did not contest the previous MC elections as it was supporting the farmers’ agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aggarwal said that the party did not contest the previous MC elections as it was supporting the farmers’ agitation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nominations from April 21, polling on May 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nominations from April 21, polling on May 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the election schedule declared by the State Election Commission, Haryana, polling for Panchkula MC will be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm, with re-poll, if required, on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 13, and results will be declared thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the election schedule declared by the State Election Commission, Haryana, polling for Panchkula MC will be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm, with re-poll, if required, on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 13, and results will be declared thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the announcement of the election schedule, nominations have been invited for all 20 wards of the Panchkula MC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the announcement of the election schedule, nominations have been invited for all 20 wards of the Panchkula MC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Returning officer-cum-Kalka SDM Sanyam Garg said Ward Number 19 had been reserved for Backward Class “A” Women, Ward Number 18 for Backward Class “B” Women, Wards 7 and 17 for Scheduled Castes, and Ward Number 16 for Scheduled Caste Women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Returning officer-cum-Kalka SDM Sanyam Garg said Ward Number 19 had been reserved for Backward Class “A” Women, Ward Number 18 for Backward Class “B” Women, Wards 7 and 17 for Scheduled Castes, and Ward Number 16 for Scheduled Caste Women. {{/usCountry}}

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Wards 1, 2, 11 and 15 have been reserved for General Women, while Wards 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 20 fall under the General category.

Nomination papers can be submitted from April 21 to April 25 between 11 am and 3 pm before the respective assistant returning officers (AROs) at designated locations in the Mini-Secretariat, Panchkula.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 27, while the last date for withdrawal is April 28. Symbols will be allotted the same day after 3 pm, and the final list of candidates will be published.

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