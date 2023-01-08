Inmate hangs self inside Kaithu sub-jail’s bathroom

An inmate lodged in the Kaithu sub-jail for allegedly murdering his wife committed suicide by hanging himself with a blanket inside the bathroom.

The 30-year-old deceased’s body has been sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College for postmortem. Police are currently investigating the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was a resident of Rajadanga from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. Nine days ago, he had allegedly murdered his wife 32-year-old wife and was arrested by the police. The couple lived in Summer Hill.

Rohru woman ends life

A Rohru woman, meanwhile, also committed suicide after hanging herself from a window on Saturday. The deceased’s age is said to be between 31 to 33.

Police said, she ended her life by hanging herself from the window of her own room. The team reached the spot and further investigation is underway. The reason being the woman’s move has not been ascertained yet.