Inmate stabbed to death in new district jail at Nabha

A 33-year-old inmate lodged in the new district jail at Nabha was stabbed to death by another prisoner on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Sukhjinder Singh of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was lodged in the jail in a drug case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Chhibber said they received information from the jail authorities about the incident and registered a case under section 302 (murder) against Sonu of Batala in Gurdaspur district who is also an undertrial in a drug case.

The victim and the accused were lodged in the same barrack and had heated arguments over sharing of space on Thursday evening, the DSP said.

“Sonu attacked him with spoon and inflicted several injuries on his chest. The jail authorities immediately rushed him to the local civil hospital where doctors brought him declared dead,” he said.

The victim’s body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination on Friday.