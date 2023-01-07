Inner realms| The grail of gratitude

With literature abound, there is no dearth of ‘gratitude’ teachers. However, most of them are unaware of the nuances or science behind the concept.

One may be tempted to experiment with different facets of spirituality, but just like the laws of physics, these dimensions are also governed by immutable principles of the Universe.

Gratitude, one of the greatest weapons in our spiritual armoury, has the potential to transform, especially if practised in tandem with such principles. Shukar, a word from the Punjabi language, signifies thankfulness, gratitude and much more. When we say it to the Universe, ‘Shukar’ recognises the eternal bond of pure love between the Omnipotent and us: an unconditional divinity.

Shukar is not just the act of saying ‘thank you’, but it is something that can reform our consciousness and reconfigure neural networks.

In the first stage of practising gratitude, we thank people for what they have done for us and for what nature has given to us. We may not feel it deeply, but nevertheless we say it. This, by itself is life changing, but it is just the first step on the ladder.

Research in the field of positive psychology indicates that just being grateful results in better health, enhanced well-being, optimism and positive changes in neural pathways. Some studies even indicate an increase in grey matter. Scientists say the consciousness of gratitude enhances mental health, fosters meaningful relationships, helps in catharsis and improves happiness quotient. It was found that athletes who regularly practice gratitude perform better, and cardiac patients who kept gratitude journals for eight weeks reported better sleep, less fatigue, and lower levels of cellular inflammation. Besides, grateful adolescents display greater interest and satisfaction with school lives, are more kind, helpful, and integrate well with society.

Why is just saying shukar such a powerful force? Scientists say the emotion behind the word is self-transcending. It implies a belief in a consciousness greater than oneself. By the work of this power, one realises that something has been bestowed upon them, which they did not create. Such a thought creates an act of reciprocity between us and the Universe.

The Guru Granth Sahib says narakghor baho dukhghanayakirat-ghanaakaathaan (In the most horrible hell, there is terrible pain and suffering. It is the place of the ungrateful). Roman philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero has said that gratitude is not only one of the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.

The following two methods have been found to be most effective in using gratitude to bring about healing, wealth, success and much more:

Maintain a journal: Writing about thankfulness creates positive neural pathways. Your life begins to heal almost overnight, albeit in small measures. Spend about 15 minutes, three times a week writing this journal. However, excessive writing may not add much value. One should write in the journal for at least 12 weeks.

Pen down 5 things to be grateful: These could be anything, be it small or big, food, parents, job, prayer, pet, marks or anything. However, studies suggest that each entry must be detailed. For example, if I were to express gratitude for the fabulous meals prepared at home, I would like to add the name of the food, how I feel when I have it, and how I feel when my mother makes it and so on.

Once we fathom the attitude of gratitude and allow it to sink within, we will start feeling thankful for everything. And the more we feel, the less we will grumble.Once the complaining fades, misery vanishes. It is conjoined with the complaining heart.

Misery and gratitude cannot coexist. If you feel grateful towards God or a person, it is a gratitude of the mind. If you meditate in surrender and if you feel true compassion, you will just be a grateful soul. It is at this stage that the real magic happens.

(The author is the income tax principal chief commissioner. Views expressed are personal.)