Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inquiry against Panchkula hospital for overcharging Covid-19 patients
Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had raised the issue with state health minister Anil Vij after receiving complaints of overcharging by the hospital. (Representative photo/HT file)
Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had raised the issue with state health minister Anil Vij after receiving complaints of overcharging by the hospital. (Representative photo/HT file)
chandigarh news

Inquiry against Panchkula hospital for overcharging Covid-19 patients

Haryana health minister Anil Vij sets up three-member committee to probe into complaints against Paras Hospital
READ FULL STORY
By Shailee Dogra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered an inquiry against Paras Hospital, Panchkula, for overcharging Covid-19 patients.

Vij formed a three-member committee to probe the complaints forwarded to him by Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

Also read: PM Modi warns against ‘black fungus’, says must focus on precaution, preparation

The committee, comprising state medical education and research director Dr Shaleen, additional director general of health services Dr VK Bansal and a state finance department official, will submit its report in a week.

Gupta had written to the state government, requesting it to carry out an audit of bills issued to Covid patients at private hospitals. He had even visited Paras Hospital after getting complaints of overcharging.

A district-level committee recently recommended a warning to Paras Hospital and seeking an explanation from it for the inflated bills. The committee found a patient was charged 7.6 lakh when after cross-verification and in keeping with the Haryana government guidelines, the charges came down to 2.9 lakh. It came to light that the patient was being charged separately for physiotherapy, dialysis, cardiology and miscellaneous services.

The hospital authorities are yet to respond to the development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.