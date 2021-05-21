Inquiry against Panchkula hospital for overcharging Covid-19 patients

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered an inquiry against Paras Hospital, Panchkula, for overcharging Covid-19 patients.

Vij formed a three-member committee to probe the complaints forwarded to him by Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

The committee, comprising state medical education and research director Dr Shaleen, additional director general of health services Dr VK Bansal and a state finance department official, will submit its report in a week.

Gupta had written to the state government, requesting it to carry out an audit of bills issued to Covid patients at private hospitals. He had even visited Paras Hospital after getting complaints of overcharging.

A district-level committee recently recommended a warning to Paras Hospital and seeking an explanation from it for the inflated bills. The committee found a patient was charged ₹7.6 lakh when after cross-verification and in keeping with the Haryana government guidelines, the charges came down to ₹2.9 lakh. It came to light that the patient was being charged separately for physiotherapy, dialysis, cardiology and miscellaneous services.

The hospital authorities are yet to respond to the development.