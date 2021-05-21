PM Modi warns against 'black fungus', says must focus on 'precaution and preparation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, who are at the frontline of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Lauding the medics, PM Modi said it is commendable how all nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers and ward boys came together against the Covid-19.

"Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pt Rajan Mishra Covid hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time," PM Modi said in the virtual interaction.

He also said that he has been in constant touch with administration of Varanasi and have been taking stock of the situation.

PM Modi also gave new slogan 'Jahan Bimar, wahin upchar' (treatment of the ailing person at his doorstep) and appreciated the micro-containment zone implemented by the holy city.

PM Modi also praised the traders for keeping their shops closed to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and said the health infrastructure that came up over the last years, helped Varanasi fight the Covid wave.

Further slamming opposition for its criticism of Yoga, PM Modi said, "when he started promoting Yoga, it was mocked, colour of communalism was given by some people. But now Yoga is helping people fight Covid-19.

During the interaction, PM Modi also paid tribute to the people who lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic. With teary eyed, PM Modi said, "this virus has taken away many of our loved ones from us."

Warning against "black fungus", a life threatening infection, PM Modi said, "We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it." He also called for collective effort for the vaccination against the Covid-19.

PM Modi is a Member of Parliament from Varanasi constituency. During the second wave of Covid-19, it was among the worst-hit region of the country's most populous state.

PM Modi also asked the residents of Varanasi to not show any laxity in behaviour and continue following the Covid norms. "We have to keep the preparations tight even though Covid infected cases have decreased," he said.

"We have to remember our fight is against an invisible enemy," he told the frontline workers of Varanasi.

Wishing good health for all, PM Modi said with the blessings of the Baba Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi will win the fight against Covid 19."

Over the last few days, active cases have been going down in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the state government said that the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62 per cent since its peak on April 30.

The state has a caseload of 16,51,532 infections, while the death toll stands at 18,590.

On April 18, PM Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi and said Varanasi has been able to fight the deadly disease because of its robust medical infrastructure.