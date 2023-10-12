INSO urges Haryana governor to conduct student body polls

The Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) student wing of Jannayak Janata Party has announced that their volunteers will send postcards to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya to get the student body polls conducted in higher educational institutes in Haryana.

Singers Gagan Kokri, Alfaaz, Kulwinder Billa, Millind Gaba and others performed during an interaction programme at Maharshi Dayanand University. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JJP general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala, who attended a student interaction programme at Maharshi Dayanand University here, said he along with INSO chief Pradeep Deswal will visit all higher educational institutes and interact with students over student body polls.

“The students and our volunteers will send postcards to the Haryana governor and urge him to get the student body polls conducted, which were halted more than two decades ago. The student polls give an opportunity to talented grassroots students to enter into the main stream politics. The national parties do not want to get these conducted as they want to create hurdles in the entry of students hailing from poor and marginalised sections of the society into the politics,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

INSO national chief Pradeep Deswal said, “INSO is the only organisation in Haryana, which is seeking student body polls and other organisations are mum over the issue.”

Singers Gagan Kokri, Alfaaz, Kulwinder Billa, Millind Gaba and others performed during the interaction programme.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!