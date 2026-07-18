Ludhiana: Remove encroachments in 2 days or face action, businessmen warned

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Thursday issued a warning to hotel, dhaba and liquor vend operators encroaching on public roads outside the Ludhiana railway station, directing them to remove the illegal structures within two days or face legal action. He conducted a late-night inspection aimed at tightening security and restoring order around the city’s busiest transit hub, officials said.

Police officials during a checking drive in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

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Accompanied by senior police officials, Sharma took stock of both sides of the railway station and reviewed security arrangements on and around the premises. He also led a checking drive at the station and instructed officers to maintain heightened vigilance at all entry and exit points.

The inspection, however, turned into a crackdown on rampant encroachments that have long plagued the railway station area. The commissioner of police expressed displeasure after finding signboards, carts, tables and other items placed on roads by several eateries and commercial establishments, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

Adopting a tough stance, Sharma warned that public roads could not be treated as private property. He directed additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Ramandeep Bhullar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Bhanot and station house officer (SHO) Paramdeep Singh to ensure that the railway station area is made completely encroachment-free within two days. He also ordered a joint enforcement drive with the municipal corporation to remove illegal structures from both sides of the station.

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{{^usCountry}} Warning that this was the last opportunity for violators, Sharma said any future encroachment would invite immediate registration of FIRs and strict legal action. He also instructed officers not to entertain recommendations or pressure from influential persons while dealing with offenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning that this was the last opportunity for violators, Sharma said any future encroachment would invite immediate registration of FIRs and strict legal action. He also instructed officers not to entertain recommendations or pressure from influential persons while dealing with offenders. {{/usCountry}}

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During the inspection, warnings were issued to operators of several establishments, including liquor vend and tavern operators. Many of them sought time to voluntarily remove the encroachments.

The CP further announced that surprise inspections would now be conducted regularly, with senior officers monitoring the area, while he himself would carry out weekly checks to ensure compliance.