Inspector suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with IAF officers during MiG-21 decommissioning ceremony

A Chandigarh Police inspector has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and invited guests during the decommissioning ceremony of India’s Supersonic Jet (MiG-21) at the Air Force Station on Friday. Indian Air Force MiG-21 aircraft during the decommissioning ceremony on Friday. (PTI)

Police sources said inspector Kuldeep Kaur, who was deployed at the entry gate for security arrangements, reportedly displayed negligence in duty and misbehaved with some guests at the venue. Several attendees lodged complaints with senior authorities regarding her conduct.

Following the complaints, she was relieved from duty after a preliminary inquiry and later placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against her.

An official suspension order issued by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur read, “Lady Inspector Kuldeep Kaur, posted in Police Lines, Sector-26, Chandigarh, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. She will remain posted in Police Lines, Sector-26, Chandigarh, where her services would be governed under PPR (Punjab Police Rules) 16.21.”

Police officials confirmed that further action will be taken based on the outcome of the departmental inquiry.