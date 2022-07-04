Instagram account of Dal Khalsa spokesperson suspended

After Facebook and Twitter, the Instagram account of spokesperson of radical Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa, Kanwarpal Singh was suspended just a few hours after it was created on Saturday night.

Last month, Facebook removed his account, while Twitter banned his account last week “following a complaint from the Union government over his posts, mostly related to paying homage to Sikh militants on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6.”

Twitter, while banning his account, had said that they had received a legal removal demand from the Indian government regarding his account, that claims that some content posted by him violates India’s Information Technology Act, 2000.

Kanwarpal shared the screenshot of his suspended Instagram account on WhatsApp on Sunday.

“My Instagram account was suspended only a few hours after it was created. I haven’t written a word or posted anything on it. It looks as if my name is enough to ban my account. I am being deprived of my right to use social media platforms to propagate my thoughts and ideology,” he said.

He said that on June 1, Twitter accounts of two more activists of Dal Khalsa were banned.

Earlier on Saturday, Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh Khalsa’s twitter account was banned in India. Khalsa Aid, which is known for running relief and humanitarian projects all over the world, had also come under the radar of the Indian government during farmers’ agitation in 2020 when some of its officials were sent notices by the National Investigation Agency.