Install fire fighting system at Sector-27 old-age home in 2 days, Pannchkula MC chief directs officials

Pulling up officials for delay in installing fire fighting system in the upcoming old-age home at Sector 27, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner has directed officials to put the system in place in two days.

Panchkula MC has completed the construction of a seven-storey old-age home in Sector 27. (Getty Images/Zoonar RF)

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta on Thursday chaired a meeting of the engineering wing of the corporation and reviewed the progress of the works.

During the meeting, Gupta expressed his displeasure over the delay in installation of a fire fighting system at the old-age home. He issued directions to expedite the ongoing work of installation and directed that the same should be put in place in two days.

90-roomed old-age home ready

Panchkula MC has completed the construction of a seven-storey old-age home in Sector 27. MC officials said the home had three blocks, comprising 90 rooms.

For the convenience of the elderly, MC has installed four elevators in the building.

As per senior officials, the civic body will invite expression of interest from the interested parties for running the old-age home, which is expected to be operational by January 2024.

Currently, the city has only one other old-age home at Sector 15. Funds totalling ₹6.5 crore have been allocated to renovate it and build 15 additional rooms.

All inhabitants of the Sector-15 old-age home, including 12 males and eight females, have been shifted to the community centre in Sector 12 while the renovation work is completed.

