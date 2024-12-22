Insult to Ambedkar: Congress to submit memo seeking Amit Shah’s removal

To press for resignation of Union home minister, Himachal Pradesh Congress unit will organise a protest march on December 24. The protest march will be from Ambedkar Chowk located in Chaura Maidan till the Shimla DC office, where a memorandum will be submitted to the deputy commissioner, who will then forward it to the President. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh (HT File)

Congress state president Pratibha Singh said that on the call of All India Congress Committee, state unit of party will submit a memorandum to the President on December 24 through all the district commissioners in the state, demanding the removal of home minister Amit Shah from his post in protest against the “insult” of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, by him, in Parliament.

Singh has urged all the MLAs, former MLAs, all leaders and former office bearers, district and block office bearers, all municipal corporation councillors of Congress, all office bearers of leading organisations and party workers to participate in this march/demonstration organised in honour of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Party leaders from all districts will give a memorandum against Amit Shah through the respective DC, she added.