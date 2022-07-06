Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident

Police’s cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies.

The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. On the pretext of updating the life insurance policy, the accused made the victim deposit different amounts of money in varied bank accounts.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Manimajra police station.

The accused was arrested from Delhi on Monday and produced before the court on Tuesday before being sent on a two-day police remand.

Police said the accused had formerly worked with an insurance company for some time and was well aware of the working of insurance companies. He and his one friend prepared a plan to cheat people in the name of renewing insurance policies.

The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000- ₹5,000. Later, he got the cheated amount transferred to these accounts.

Inspector Hari Om Sharma, CCIC in-charge, urged people not to disclose any details over phone calls to any unknown person and also to not trust any calls on insurance policy renewal.

