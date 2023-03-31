Intensify crackdown on illegal sand mining: Panchkula DC to officials

Reiterating the district administration’s tough stance against illegal sand mining, deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Thursday directed officials to intensify surprise raids, impound vehicles and register cases.

District mining officer Om Dutt Sharma said in this month alone, 16 vehicles were impounded, ₹ 1.50 lakh was collected as fine and three FIRs were registered in Kalka and Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While chairing a meeting of the district task force constituted to check illegal sand mining, the deputy commissioner (DC) directed the Panchkula and Kalka sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) as well as block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and tehsildar concerned to carry out checks with the district mining officer once a week, and submit the action-taken report. He also asked forest officials to ensure no mining takes place in the forest area.

With special focus on Kalka, Kaushik directed the Kalka SDM to rein in illegal sand mining in Burjkotian, Jabrot, Dewanwala, Basola, Paploha, Karanpur, Charniya and Nanakpur village. “If landowners are caught allowing illegal mining on their land, fine them,” the DC said.

He also directed the officials to inspect screening plants and check raw material once a week. “In case raw material is found to be from illegal source, the screening plant should be sealed,” added Kaushik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District mining officer Om Dutt Sharma informed the meeting that 188 vehicles had been impounded, ₹1.11 crore fine was collected and 37 FIRs were registered in Panchkula for illegal sand mining from April 1, 20022 to March 2023.

He said in this month alone, 16 vehicles were impounded, ₹1.50 lakh was collected as fine and three FIRs were registered in Kalka and Panchkula.

He added that two more sites for sand mining were allocated in Kot and Shaymtu village, taking up the district’s total to seven.