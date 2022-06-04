Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inter-District Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana trails by 120 runs against Mohali on Day 1
chandigarh news

Inter-District Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana trails by 120 runs against Mohali on Day 1

After winning the toss, Ludhiana invited Mohali to bat, who scored 204 runs in 58.2 overs after losing five early wickets for just 57 runs
Ludhiana’s star bowler from the previous match, Aradhya Shukla, took four wickets.Vikrant Singh Lalia and Karan Jot Singh Managat took two wickets each. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the second match of the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament, Ludhiana U-19 cricket team trailed by 120 runs against Mohali at the end of Day 1 of the two-day test match being played at Mullanpur on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Ludhiana invited the guests to bat. Mohali scored 204 runs in 58.2 overs after losing five early wickets for just 57 runs. Jovanpreet Singh and Sanraj Singh scored 59 and 96 runs, respectively.

Ludhiana’s star bowler from the previous match, Aradhya Shukla, took four wickets.Vikrant Singh Lalia and Karan Jot Singh Managat took two wickets each. Sanyam Gill and Shabd Tangri took one wicket each.

On other hand, Ludhiana had a shaky start as it lost three early wickets and managed to score 84 runs at a loss of four wickets before end of play on Day 1.

Aryan Bhatia of Mohali took two wickets and both Guransh Singh and Gurinder Singh bagged a wicket each.

