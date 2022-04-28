Inter-district U23 cricket tournament | Ludhiana boy Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
City-based skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday.
Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.
The 21-year-old’s knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.
A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side, including two Asia Cups held in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Malhotra, former chairperson of the Punjab cricket selection committee, had scored 502 runs against Patiala in 1956.
Nehal, who is the captain of the Ludhiana team, along with Jaish Jain, who scored 111 runs in 201 balls, steered his team to victory.
Meanwhile, Bathinda suffered early blows as the team put together 117 runs at the loss of four wickets, trailing by 763 runs at the stumps on day two. After losing its team openers early, both Udey and Gurmeher steadied the ship. While the former scored 42 runs, the latter remained not out at 50 runs at the end of day.
After batting for two consecutive days, Nehal also took a wicket against Bathinda while Ravi clinched three wickets for Ludhiana.Nehal, who is pursuing BA final Semester from SCD Government College, wants to join the Indian Cricket Team.
Nehal, who started his cricket journey, playing in the streets , says, “I am hopeful of my selection in IPL next year. I have been practising hard to achieve my dream. I have been consistently playing for Punjab for many years now, and will be playing in the Ranji Trophy championship this year as well. My ultimate dream is to play for the country.”
“No one in my family is a cricketer, but I have always been a huge cricket fan. I am grateful to my coaches at the Ludhiana District Cricket Academy who requested my father to let me play the game as they realised the potential within me. We still have a long way to go,” he said.
-
Chandigarh MC issues 63 notices, 2 challans for water wastage
The municipal corporation on Wednesday issued a total of 63 notices and 2 challans to residents for wasting water. The civic body can issue a fine of up to ₹5,000 to violators for wasting water, while repeated offences may lead to termination of water supply. Fines can be imposed in case of non-compliance. Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water.
-
Punjab CM among TiECON 2022 invitees
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend TiECON 2022, a start-up and entrepreneurial event scheduled to be held in the city on April 30. The highly-anticipated one-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, and will be attended by an array of speakers including Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India fame. Other invitees from the Punjab government also include finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
-
Seven arrested in Noida pub brawl case, two suspects still absconding
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested seven people accused of killing an employee of a private firm at a pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on Monday night. The seven suspects include five staffers of the pub and two members of the mall's security team. According to Brijesh Kumar Ray, one of seven employees of a private firm who visited Lost Lemons on Monday's autopsy report, Ray died due to severe head injuries, a fractured spleen and liquid in the stomach.
-
PEC senate gives nod to aerospace engineering, data science courses
Punjab Engineering College senate, in its meeting on Tuesday, gave a nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including Master of Science (MSc) in healthcare informatics and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in data sciences from the 2022-23 session. The introduction of the new academic programmes was proposed after the recommendation of a committee who evaluated several proposals. The institute is now expected to seek approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education.
-
Eight IMS Ghaziabad students hurt as hostel lift goes into free fall
Eight students of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) near Dasna were injured and had to be hospitalised when a lift in the boys' hostel came crashing down from the fifth floor on Wednesday morning. Four students boarded the lift on the sixth floor of the six-floor hostel building and eight more boarded on the fifth floor. The eight students are 19-21 years old and are pursuing BBA and BCA courses, said officials.
