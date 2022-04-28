Inter-district U23 cricket tournament | Ludhiana boy Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock

City-based skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday.

Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.

The 21-year-old’s knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.

A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side, including two Asia Cups held in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Malhotra, former chairperson of the Punjab cricket selection committee, had scored 502 runs against Patiala in 1956.

Nehal, who is the captain of the Ludhiana team, along with Jaish Jain, who scored 111 runs in 201 balls, steered his team to victory.

Meanwhile, Bathinda suffered early blows as the team put together 117 runs at the loss of four wickets, trailing by 763 runs at the stumps on day two. After losing its team openers early, both Udey and Gurmeher steadied the ship. While the former scored 42 runs, the latter remained not out at 50 runs at the end of day.

After batting for two consecutive days, Nehal also took a wicket against Bathinda while Ravi clinched three wickets for Ludhiana.Nehal, who is pursuing BA final Semester from SCD Government College, wants to join the Indian Cricket Team.

Nehal, who started his cricket journey, playing in the streets , says, “I am hopeful of my selection in IPL next year. I have been practising hard to achieve my dream. I have been consistently playing for Punjab for many years now, and will be playing in the Ranji Trophy championship this year as well. My ultimate dream is to play for the country.”

“No one in my family is a cricketer, but I have always been a huge cricket fan. I am grateful to my coaches at the Ludhiana District Cricket Academy who requested my father to let me play the game as they realised the potential within me. We still have a long way to go,” he said.