Interest for pure sciences must be nurtured among kids: Michel Mayor at Chandigarh University

“The interest for pure sciences among children must be nurtured, as a new invention or discovery can be made only after studying physics, biology or chemistry, “ said Michel Mayor, Swiss astrophysicist and professor emeritus at the University of Geneva’s department of astronomy.

Mayor, who is a co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics along with Jim Peebles and Didier Queloz, was at Chandigarh University on Monday to award degrees to students at the annual convocation.

While encouraging students, Mayor said, “In 1995, my team and I announced the first discovery of a planet orbiting a sun-like star, and we got nominated for the Nobel Prize in 2019. Though I was expecting the nomination, the prize came as a big surprise to me. It was only after the official announcement when I got to know about the award.”

“I started my research career with focus on binary stars, open and globular clusters, and the structure and evolution of the Milky Way Galaxy and then, my love for astrophysics started growing. It was only in 1993 when we started researching on planets,” he added.

Till about 30 years ago, first-world countries were far better at research and innovation. But since then, Indian scientists have also made remarkable innovations, for which they will surely get recognition in the coming years.

With countries collaborating in fields of education and research, students now have vast opportunities to study at world’s top universities. Many Indians are now studying abroad and even in my university, there are many Indians active in the research field and are doing great work.