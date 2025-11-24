Interfaith meet pays homage to Guru Teg Bahadur’s legacy

A Sarv Dharam Samelan (interfaith conference) was held here on Sunday at Guru Ka Bagh in Anandpur Sahib with spiritual and religious leaders from Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam and Judaism in attendance to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The religious and spiritual leaders paid homage to the ninth Sikh Guru, remembering him as a universal emblem of righteousness and an eternal protector of religious freedom. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, governor Gulab Chand Kataria and state ministers during Sarv Dharam Samelan in Anandpur Sahib on Sunday. (HT)

The event, one of the many, was organised on the opening day of the three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains and tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond welcomed the religious leaders and said the conference served as a powerful platform for them to reflect on the Sikh Guru’s legacy.

Spiritual leaders, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Jain monk Acharya Lokesh Muni, and Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, attended the gathering along with representatives of Sikh sects and Muslim shrines.

They emphasised that the Guru’s martyrdom was the ultimate lesson in humanity, underscoring the Guru’s universal message of protecting human rights and freedom of conscience.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and their family members also paid obeisance at the event. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria was also present on the occasion.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Guru’s martyrdom ‘sends chills down your spine’ even today. “Guru Teg Bahadur Ji gave his life for humanity and religious freedom. In an age when people convert for money or under emotional pressure, Guru Ji taught us never to give up our religion and also inspired us to stand for the rights of others,” he said.

Jain monk Acharya Lokesh Muni echoed similar sentiments and said, “The Guru gave his life not for his own community but for the religious freedom of others. This is the true spirit of Sikhism. On behalf of the Jain community, we bow our heads on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.”

Baba Balbir Singh, chief of Shiromani Panth Akali Buddha Dal, said the Guru’s legacy “reminds generations of the need to uphold justice and religious freedom even in the face of adversity.”

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the chairman of the Chishty Foundation, Gaddi Nasheen of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, encapsulated the essence of the ninth Guru’s teachings.

Echoing the sentiment of service, Bhikkhu Sanghsena Ji from the Buddhist community hailed the Sikh community as the pride of the nation. He highlighted their exemplary sewa during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The spirit of Sikhism must be integrated into our educational curriculum to inspire future generations toward selfless service,” he urged the central government, while Father John, representing Bishop Jose Sebastian, defined martyrdom as a rare act of sacrificing one’s life for the faith of others.

Drone show pays homage to Guru

The sky over the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib was illuminated with a spectacular and poignant drone show, organised by the Punjab government, as part of the grand commemorations. The visually stunning drone display meticulously depicted the entire scene of martyrdom, unfolding the historical narrative in a moving sequence of light and motion.