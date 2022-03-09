International Women’s Day | Medical camp organised for women cops in Ludhiana

A special medical check-up camp was on Tuesday organised for women police officers at police lines (rural), under the supervision of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Patil Ketal Baliram, to mark the International Women’s Day.

Medical team of Dr Maneet Luthra and Dr Sangeena Garg of the civil hospital, Jagraon, headed by medical officer police lines (rural) Dr Aman Sharma conducted medical check-ups of about 70 women officers.

Discussion on precautionary measures for breast and cervical cancer were held and officers were provided required medicines for free of cost.

On this occasion, Punjab Police Mahila Mitter women help desk coordinators Banmeet Kaur and Meenakshi Sharma also discussed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

Doctors and help desk coordinators were later honoured by the SSP (Ludhiana rural). SP (operation and CAW cell) Gurmeet Kaur, SP (headquarter) Prithipal Singh, SP (detective) Gurdeep Singh and deputy superintendent of police (Jagraon) Daljit Singh were also present on the occasion.

Institutions mark International Women’s Day

Government College for Girls

Ludhiana

Government College for Girls celebrated International Women’s Day by hosting music performances, poetry recitations and poster-making in an event organised by the women’s cell and fine arts department head Mandeep Dua. The posters were displayed in the exhibition outside the Rusa hall with the books and poems by women writers. Principal Kirpal Kaur distributed the prizes.

GHG Khalsa

Ludhiana

GHG Khalsa College Gurusar, Sadhar, on Tuesday organised a seminar on women empowerment. Managing director of Delicious Bites Harjot Kaur Gambhir, guest speaker, was welcomed by principal Harpreet Singh, GHG Khalsa College of Pharmacy principal Satwinder Kaur and GHG Khalsa College of Education principal Pargat Singh Garcha.

SCD Government College

Ludhiana

SCD Government College’s women development cell and music club on Tuesday marked the International Women’s Day by organising various online competitions including poster-making and slogan writing. These were part of a larger five-day event that commenced on March 3.

Christian Medical College

Ludhiana

Christian Medical College’ department of obstetrics and gynaecology celebrated Women’s Day by inaugurating a menopause clinic. Speakers discussed the need to end the discrimination being faced by women at home and workplace because of age-related physical and mental health issues. OBGYN head Dr Kavita Mandrelle Bhatti said the clinic will run twice a week -- Wednesday and Friday -- between 3 to 5 pm.