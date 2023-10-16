Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Inter-school basketball Trophy: Strawberry Fields High defeats Gurukul World

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2023 08:36 AM IST

In another match St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, defeated Shemrock School, Mohali, 34-17. Saupin’s School, Chandigarh registered a win over St Peter’s School, Chandigarh, by a narrow margin of 21-17

Playing in the boys’ U-14 match, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, defeated Gurukul World, Mohali, 31-28 during the 9th edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial inter-school basketball trophy at the Sector 42 sports complex on Sunday.

In girls’ U-17 category Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh registered a convincing win over Shemrock School, Mohali, 21-2. While Sacred Heart, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Yadavindra Public School Mohali, 42-25. (HT File photo for representation purpose)

Learning Paths School, Mohali, humbled Shivalik School, Mohali by a huge margin 18-4. Girls of host team Vivek High School, Mohali defeated Amity International School, Mohali by a huge margin 15-4 in the U-14 category. Navna was the top scorer for her team with 8 points.

In girls’ U-17 category Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh registered a convincing win over Shemrock School, Mohali, 21-2. While Sacred Heart, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Yadavindra Public School Mohali, 42-25. With 20 points, Tanman was the top scorer for her team.

