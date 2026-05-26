Inter-state drug network busted, 3 arrested from Punjab, Haryana

Three inter-state heroin suppliers have been arrested from Punjab and Haryana in connection with two cases, Shimla police said on Monday. The arrested persons have been identified as Shavandeep, 21, from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Amrit Pal, 22, from Moga and “network handler” Kuldeep Singh, 34, from Pinjore, officials said.

The district data stated that 134 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered and 286 persons arrested so far this year. (HT File)

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Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek said during a press conference that the Sanjauli police had arrested one Ravi Kumar, alias Bunty, 35, who runs a shop, with 26-gm heroin on May 18. Further investigation revealed that the accused had been sending money to Shavandeep of Jandiala Guru, who was arrested on May 22.

In another case registered at Baluganj police station under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, police had arrested Jai Singla, a 23-year-old resident of Solan district, with 14-gm heroin on May 18, officials said. His interrogation led police to Amrit Pal, a resident of Moga in Punjab. Another accused, Kuldeep Singh, was also identified who allegedly handled deliveries for the network. Both were arrested on May 25.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators found that Jai Singla was in contact with the supplier through Instagram and that financial transactions worth lakhs of rupees had taken place among the accused persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators found that Jai Singla was in contact with the supplier through Instagram and that financial transactions worth lakhs of rupees had taken place among the accused persons. {{/usCountry}}

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The district data stated that 134 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered and 286 persons arrested so far this year. ““Since January, the Shimla police have arrested 42 drug suppliers and dismantled 32 organised networks,” the ASP said.