Interstate gang busted with arrest of four in Amritsar; 15 stolen SUVs recovered

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang with the arrest of four members involved in stealing luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Police also recovered 15 high-end SUVs from their possession. Two of the men are history-sheeters, police said, adding that recently 24 stolen SUVs were recovered from other members of the same gang.

Those arrested have been identified as Nishan Singh alias Mithu, Harpreet Singh alias Honey, Avtar Singh alias Sunny and Kashmirpal Singh alias Bubby of Amritsar.

Nishan and Harpreet already face eight cases of robbery, burglary and narcotics. The duo used to sell stolen goods to Avtar, who owns a canteen on Majitha road bypass, Amritsar.

Avtar also used to buy stolen vehicles from three other persons and sell it further.

Accused Bubby is a vehicle dealer and has two similar cases registered against him.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Swapan Sharma said the gang members had been active in Punjab, Delhi, Utter Pradesh and Haryana.

“The gang’s activities came to the fore during investigation into a burglary case in Mehta. Police have so far identified 11 members of this gang,” the SSP said.

“They made fake number plates and documents before selling the stolen cars to innocent people in border areas. Most of the times, the buyers would not know that they were buying stolen vehicles,” he said.

The vehicles recovered include Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Innova, Tata Harrier.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 402 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also registered against the accused at Mehta police station.