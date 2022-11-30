Interstate gang of vehicle lifters busted, one more held

The local police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and arrested a man. The gang, which stole only bullet motorcycles, was active in areas of Chandigarh and Mohali.

The arrested accused identified as Amritpal Singh, 20, hails from Firozpur. He was arrested on disclosure of accused Sanender Singh, 19, from Tarn Taran. Officials said Sanender was arrested on November 23, near turn 66 KV Station, Kajheri, sector 52, with a stolen bullet motorcycle, against which an FIR was already lodged at Sector 36 police station.

After the arrest, police recovered 15 stolen vehicles from there possession.

In interrogation accused Sanender revealed that he along with Amritpal Singh and one master mind used to further sell the stolen bikes in the rural areas of district Firozpur and Tarn Taran.

“The accused used to sell these motorcycles on the earnest money and promised to take the remaining amount after handing over papers of vehicles, but they did not take the rest as they didn’t have any documents,” said Shruti Arora, superintendent of police (SP) while addressing media on Tuesday.

The police said both the accused are drug addicts and to meet their day-to-day expenditures as well as for lavish lifestyle, they started committing thefts during the wee hours. The accused used to target bullet motorcycles following the high demand of the bike in Punjab and were only active in south sector for easy exits.

Learnt trick to break locks online

Investigations revealed that accused are matriculates. “They had learnt the method of breaking the lock of bullet motorcycle and then by connecting a few wires of the motorcycle would drive away,” added SP.

In last 6 months, theft of about 40 bullet motorcycles were reported from Chandigarh and Mohali, she added. With the arrest of accused, total 6 cases have been worked out that include 2 of Sector 36 police station, 1 of Sector 49 police station and 3 cases of Sector 39 police station.

As per police records, Amritpal Singh had a case of rioting registered against him in Firozpur, while, no case has been found against Sanender.