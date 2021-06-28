Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Interstate gang selling stolen cars busted in Tarn Taran

Police said the accused were stealing vehicles from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra and preparing fake documents to sell these further
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Police on Sunday busted an interstate gang involved in the selling stolen vehicles by preparing fake documents with the arrest of its kingpin from Bhikhiwind.

Police have also recovered seven cars — two Hyundai Creta, a Toyota Innova, a Toyota Fortuner, a Mohindra Scorpio, a Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI and a Swift Dzire — which were to be sold further.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dilbagh Singh, alias Baga of Pahuwind village. Police have identified three more members of the gang as Upkardeep Singh, alias Prince, Amandeep Sharma and Gavy of Bhikhiwind.

Police said the accused were stealing vehicles from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra and preparing fake documents to sell these further.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said a team led by CIA wing’s in-charge Saminderjit Singh was patrolling in the border areas in search of miscreants. “Following a tip-off a raid was conducted and Baga was arrested. At Baga’a instance, seven vehicles were recovered. Our raids are on to nab the other accused.”

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 471 (dishonestly using as genuine) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bhikhiwind police station.

