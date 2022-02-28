Inter-University Archery Championship: Jabalpur varsity surges to top on Day 3

Making a clean sweep in the women compound round, the team representing Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, surged to the top of the medal tally at the end of day 3 of the ongoing All India Inter-University Archery Championship, being held at the sports complex of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Sunday. The team clinched eight medals, including three golds.

Punjabi University, Patiala, secured another gold to consolidate its second position on the tally, while Chandigarh University, Mohali, climbed its way up to the third spot.

As many as 1,350 archers representing 160 teams from all over the country are participating in the five-day-long championship, which is being organised in collaboration with the Archery Association of India.

34th Spring Fest from March 12

Panchkula The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will organise the two-day Spring Fest 2022 on March 12 and 13 at the Town Park, Sector 5. An HSVP spokesperson said the main activities of the 34th edition of the flower festival will be competitions for potted plants and flower arrangement, besides rangoli competition and health baby show.

P’kula community centre named after Chandra Shekhar Azad

Panchkula While paying rich tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his martyrdom day on Sunday, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced to name the Community Centre in Sector 21 after the revolutionary. He said all 18 community centres in Panchkula will be named after brave martyrs to inspire future generations.

Aryans Institute marks National Science Day

Mohali With an aim to spread a message about the importance of science in the daily life of the people, Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, marked the National Science day was celebrated a day prior on the theme “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”. Various activities including quiz and speech competition, poster presentation were organised for the students.

100 examined at free health camp

Mohali A total of 100 people were examined during a free health check-up camp at Manimajra on Sunday. Mayor Sarabjeet Kaur inaugurated the camp which was organised by Modern Housing Complex residents in association with Max Hospital, Mohali.

Career fest at Satluj Public School

Panchkula Satluj Public School, Sector 4, organised its second Satluj Career Fest with an aim of guiding Class 9 to 12 students and their parents about various career opportunities. The inaugural session detailed job opportunities and skills required for them. Vijai Vardhan, former Haryana chief secretary; Dr Biswajit Saha, director, CBSE; Tejveer Singh, principal secretary, industries and commerce, Punjab; and Maj Harsh Kumar, secretary, NCERT, participated in the virtual session.

Eastern imperial eagle bird of the event in bird race

Chandigarh With most number of sightings, the Eastern Imperial Eagle was declared the “bird of the event” at the 12th annual Chandigarh Bird Race organised by the Chandigarh Bird Club on Sunday. The club organises the race annually in Chandigarh’s 40km radius area, including Pinjore, Morni Hills, Nepli, Siswan Dam and Perch Dam, along with Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and all parks of Chandigarh. The team recording the most number of bird species wins. A total of 46 birdwatchers participated through 11 teams and recorded over 200 bird species. Club president Mitender Pal Singh Sekhon said, “The race aims to generate awareness about the bird species in and around the city and also allows beginners, especially children, to go birdwatching with experienced birders.”

Man caught with 1 kg charas

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested a drug peddler Balwant Kumar, 34, of Mashobra, Shimla with 1kg 50 grams of charas. The accused was arrested from the rally ground in Sector 25, with police recovering the charas from his carry bag. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

13 house owners booked for illegal kundi connections

Chandigarh Owners of 13 houses in Rehabilitation Colony, Sector 25, have been booked for using illegal kundi connections to steal electricity connections. Police carried out a drive, organised by the UT electricity department on 12 January 2021, and sought legal opinion before registering the case. The cases are not connected to the recent power outage. A case has been registered under the Electricity Act at the Sector 11 police station.

PU faculty’s paper published in reputed journal

Chandigarh Chandigarh In a first for UIET, Panjab University, a research article by a faculty member entitled “Destabilised carbocations caged in water microdroplets: isolation and real-time detection of alpha-carbonyl cation intermediates” was published in the reputed Journal of American Chemical Society.

Woman’s purse stolen at Rose Festival

Chandigarh A woman reported her purse being stolen at the Rose Festival in Sector 16 on Saturday. The complainant, Sukesha Gosain of Sector 38 West, said three unidentified women stole her purse which contained ₹50,000. A case under Section 379 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police officials said that they are going over CCTV footage to identify the accused.