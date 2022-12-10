Inter-university youth festival begins at Punjabi University, 1200 performers participating

Sports and youth services minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday inaugurated the inter-university youth festival along with the principal secretary of the department, Raj Kamal Chaudhuri and director Rajesh Dhiman at Punjabi University, Patiala. Almost 1200 participants are expected to participate from 13 universities in 39 categories of folklore events from December 10 to 12.

While encouraging the youth to participate in such programmes, the minister said, “Congratulations to the department (youth services) and the vice-chancellor of the university for their efforts while organising this youth festival. It gives me immense pleasure to note that the inter-university festival has been organised in the government university of the state after 10 years. The students should participate in these festivals as it builds confidence and propagates culture.” He added that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and notable artists like Binu Dhillon, Rana Ranbir and Divya Dutta also participated on this stage of the university and showcased their talent.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Arvind said, “Participation in such events is no mean feat.” He also shared that the authorities in the university are trying to ensure every kind of transparency.

Jashandeep Kaur, a participant from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, after her Giddha performance shared the unique traditional concept behind their dresses and how it promotes culture. She said, “The idea originated with our coach. Everybody decided to keep it in line with our folk tradition.” Their set presented the spinning wheel during the festival of Teeyan. Another participant, Rohini, who herself stitched her dress with original peacock feathers said, “We tried to do something different. I myself stitched this on my dress.” She also added that their final semester exams are going on but the university authorities of GNDU, Amritsar, are very supportive and encouraging.

Navjot Singh Mandair, the coach of the Kavishari team of Panjab University, Chandigarh, lauded the initiative of the government. He said, “The university has organised diverse competitions. It includes Kavishari, Dhadhi Vaar and Kali Gayan among others. It connects the youth to our traditional art forms.” Another participant, Mehak Kaur, a student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, proudly shares, “Our Giddha team had previously performed on the Republic Day this year. We had also performed at Lebanon on August 13 for nearly one hour. I really like the arrangements of the university.”

During the event, Punjab Pollution Control Board, released a jute bag with a message discouraging the use of polythene bags and instead using the bag made of jute or cloth.

Sanitation workers’ stir continues; student unions commemorate human rights day

On one hand, university authorities organised an inter-university youth festival and welcomed participants form around 13 universities, the sanitation workers continued their stir for the demand of regularisation of their job. They are on strike since November 22. One of the workers, who do not wish to be named, claimed, “The university authorities had told us that they would let us meet the minister during the programme but these were lame promises. We were not allowed to meet the minister.”

Punjab Students Union, Punjab Radical Students Union and PSU (Lalkaar) among other student unions commemorated the Human Rights day in the university and expressed their solidarity with the sanitation workers.