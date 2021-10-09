Intruder steals diamond, gold jewellery from Chandigarh house

An unidentified man broke into a Sector-42 house while the family was home, and stole diamond and gold jewellery worth lakhs on Thursday night.

Anuradha Gupta, 68, told the police that she lived with her husband, and their son, who stays in the US, was visiting them.

Around 1.30am, her husband was woken up an unusual sound and he saw someone leaving his room towards the balcony. He alerted his son, who was attending a virtual work meeting.

His son raised the alarm and on checking the storeroom, they found an almirah’s locker open.

Gupta alleged that the thief took away a diamond set, a gold chain with a diamond pendant, another gold chain, two pairs of diamond earrings, a diamond ring and a pearl necklace, besides some documents, including a passport.

In another burglary case, ₹20,000 cash, gold jewellery and a watch were stolen from a locked house in Sector 39.

Home owner, Purshottam, complained to the police that his wife and son were out for some work on Wednesday. When they returned around 3.30pm, they found the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked.

Separate theft cases have been registered.

Teen robbed of ₹6,500 at knifepoint

A 17-year-old boy was robbed of ₹6,500 cash at knifepoint near the Sector 25/38 light point in Chandigarh on Wednesday night.

The minor boy told the police that he was returning from work around 8.30pm when four men suddenly restrained him. One of them pulled out a knife and snatched his cash. When the robbers were about to snatch his mobile phone, the victim managed to run away. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Another man was also targeted by snatchers in Sector 38 on Wednesday. Vishal, a resident of Sector 38, told the police that three men on a motorcycle sped away after snatching his mobile phone and ₹2,000 in cash near Vivek High School, while he was headed to a chemist.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the IPC was registered.