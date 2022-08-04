Inundated fields, submerged crops worry Rohtak farmers
Crops in almost 12 villages in Rohtak have been inundated due to widespread downpours in the last few days. Farmers have accused the administration of not taking appropriate steps in removing the water from fields.
Sumit Kumar, a farmer from Khranti village in the district, said his seven-acre paddy crop has been submerged due to rainwater and they have been continuously running pump motors to drain out the water.
“Paddy crops have been inundated for the last couple of days. I along with other farmers are draining out the excess water from the fields. The government has failed to take steps in this regard. For the last many years, we have been facing the same problem. We even did not get adequate compensation,” he added.
Parmod Kumar, a resident of Khranti village, said the recent rainfall has dealt a severe blow to farmers as their crops have been damaged.
“My four-acre paddy crop and fodder crop have been submerged in the rainfall. I am worried if the rainwater is not drained out. How will I be able to repay my bank loan if the water is not taken out of the fields,” he added.
All India Kisan Sabha’s Rohtak president Preet Singh said the crops like paddy, cotton, bajra and vegetables have been affected due to rainwater and the situation has worsened in a few villages in the Lakhanmaja block.
“The district administration should carry out a survey to assess crops damaged by rainfall and give them compensation. Farmers are using their own diesel and pump sets to drain out excess water. The administration is in deep slumber,” he added.
Rohtak deputy director agriculture Mahavir Singh said they have received only three complaints of damaged crops from farmers so far and the agriculture department only assesses insured crop losses.
-
One held for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Lohara village in the district. As per the police complaint filed by Sucha Singh, president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Lohara, a torn page of 'bir' of Guru Granth Sahib was found in a room of the gurdwara. The gurdwara staff examined the Guru Granth Sahib and found that somebody had allegedly torn “ang” of Guru Granth Sahib.
-
Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh
Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical. The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.
-
Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it's a festival, holiday or Sunday.
-
5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38's husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation. The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman's husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested.
-
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics