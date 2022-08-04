Inundated fields, submerged crops worry Rohtak farmers

Crops in almost 12 villages in Rohtak have been inundated due to widespread downpours in the last few days. Farmers have accused the administration of not taking appropriate steps in removing the water from fields.

Sumit Kumar, a farmer from Khranti village in the district, said his seven-acre paddy crop has been submerged due to rainwater and they have been continuously running pump motors to drain out the water.

“Paddy crops have been inundated for the last couple of days. I along with other farmers are draining out the excess water from the fields. The government has failed to take steps in this regard. For the last many years, we have been facing the same problem. We even did not get adequate compensation,” he added.

Parmod Kumar, a resident of Khranti village, said the recent rainfall has dealt a severe blow to farmers as their crops have been damaged.

“My four-acre paddy crop and fodder crop have been submerged in the rainfall. I am worried if the rainwater is not drained out. How will I be able to repay my bank loan if the water is not taken out of the fields,” he added.

All India Kisan Sabha’s Rohtak president Preet Singh said the crops like paddy, cotton, bajra and vegetables have been affected due to rainwater and the situation has worsened in a few villages in the Lakhanmaja block.

“The district administration should carry out a survey to assess crops damaged by rainfall and give them compensation. Farmers are using their own diesel and pump sets to drain out excess water. The administration is in deep slumber,” he added.

Rohtak deputy director agriculture Mahavir Singh said they have received only three complaints of damaged crops from farmers so far and the agriculture department only assesses insured crop losses.