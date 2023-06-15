Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police recover bundles of cash from septic tank at Ludhiana 8.49 crore heist accused’s home

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2023 03:00 PM IST

The latest developments have brought the total recoveries in the Ludhiana ₹8.49 crore heist to ₹5.75 crore

Investigators probing the 8.49 crore robbery at CMS, a cash management company, have recovered another 75 lakh from two accused — including the mastermind Manjinder Singh, who was employed at the firm

The latest developments have brought the total recoveries in the case to 5.75 crore.

Sharing details, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said 50 lakh was recovered from the house of Manjinder Singh in Abuwal village. The accused had allegedly hid the cash in the septic tank after wrapping the bundles in a polythene bag.

Another 25 lakh, meanwhile, was recovered from the accused Narinder Singh, the police chief added.

A total of six arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

Sidhu added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Manjinder’s co-conspirator, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona of Barnala and her husband Jaswinder Singh. Police teams are searching for her in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

During questioning, the arrested accused told police that they all wore black t-shirts and pants to avoid being spotted in the dark, making for an easier escape.

Sign out