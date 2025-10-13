IPS officer’s suicide: Punjab Cong seeks arrest, removal of Haryana IGP

The Punjab Congress on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest and removal of Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur for being named in the suicide note by IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at his house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Congress leaders alleged that ADGP Y Puran Kumar was a victim of the deliberate policy of the BJP, which had been targeting the Dalits, the backward classes, farmers and minorities.

Criticising the way the BJP government in Haryana handled the case, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said normally in such cases, all names mentioned in the suicide note were included in the FIR. But the Chandigarh Police, which were directly under the control of the BJP government at the Centre, did not name all accused.

“Remove the DGP, handcuff him and put him behind the bars,” he remarked, while asking, if a Dalit IPS officer cannot get justice, what should be the plight of ordinary Dalits.

Channi said this was not an isolated case, as systematic and organised victimisation of the Dalits was taking place under the BJP rule that sought inspiration from the Manusmriti.

He pointed out how a lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India and how a Dalit youth was lynched in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring apprehended a deliberate conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab, while highlighting how Dr Ambedkar’s statue was desecrated on January 26 to deliberately disrespect him.

He alleged that this was the outcome of the policies of the Manuvadi forces who were in control of things. “The RSS believes in Manusmriti as its constitution,” he said.

“The Congress will not allow such divisive forces to divide the people or divide the country,” he asserted, while appealing to people to be alert.

He also announced that the Congress will hold candlelight marches at all district headquarters across Punjab on Monday in memory of the deceased IPS officer and seek justice for his family.

All India Congress Committee secretary Sukhwinder Singh Danny said both the BJP at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab were victimising the Dalits.