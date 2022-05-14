IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day

Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station.

The Haryana government placed Kalson under suspension with immediate effect for “misusing his official power, tarnishing the image of the police department, displaying grave misconduct and conducting himself in a manner unbecoming of a member of the service”, an official statement said.

A review committee headed by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has also recommended that Kalson be retired from the service prematurely.

Police said Kalson was summoned to the police station after he allegedly manhandled a disabled grocery shopkeeper around 8 pm.

The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman. “Both were drunk, misbehaved with me and damaged products in my shop,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his complaint, Kalson was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) around 11 pm and arrested.

Later, constable Ajay, who was on night duty at the Pinjore police station, alleged that Kalson suddenly got up from his chair around 1.10 am and started hurling abuses at him. He alleged that the officer, who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, assaulted him and even threatened to kill him, while other cops tried to stop him.

This was followed by another case against Kalson under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer, Kalson was later inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS). The officer was placed under suspension in April 2019 as well, for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu.