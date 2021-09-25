Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota gets additional charge of Punjab DGP
chandigarh news

Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota gets additional charge of Punjab DGP

The Punjab government has given the charge to Sahota till procedure to select new DGP is finalised by sending panel of names of officers to UPSC; predecessor Dinkar Gupta on one-month leave
By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The Punjab government has given the charge of DGP to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota till the procedure of selecting the new DGP is finalised by sending a panel of names of officers to the Union Public Service Commission. (HT Photo)

Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer, was on Saturday given the additional charge of Punjab director general of police.

Sahota, who was posted as special DGP Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar, was given the additional charge of Punjab DGP after incumbent Dinkar Gupta decided to proceed on one-month leave as the state government cannot itself appoint the DGP and has to follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

Also read: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta applies for leave amid suspense over appointment of top cop

Low-profile Sahota has wide range of experience

The government has given the charge of DGP to Sahota till the procedure of selecting the new DGP is finalised by sending a panel of names of officers to the Union Public Service Commission.

Known for being cool and composed and keeping a low profile, Sahota, who belongs to Jalandhar, has a wide range of experience in service in Punjab.

He served as the ADGP, law and order, during the previous SAD-BJP tenure.

Channi prevails over Sidhu on Sahota

Even as a section of the Congress, led by Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was backing 1986-batch IPS officer, S Chattopadhyaya, for the top job, finally Channi prevailed as his first choice for the job was Sahota.

RELATED STORIES

Senior government functionaries said that Chattopadhyaya is likely to be given the charge of chief director, vigilance, whereas, special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu can be the new intelligence chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab cabinet expansion on Sunday evening

Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Channi to meet governor

Covid: 10 fresh cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Doorstep garbage collection: Chandigarh MC told to cover entire city by October end
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP