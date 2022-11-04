Iris scan to verify CET candidates’ identity

: The identity of the 10.78 lakh candidates of Haryana expected to appear in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) examination will be verified through iris recognition, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The test will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 5-6 in four shifts.

If the identity is not verified through face authentication, the aspirants will not be allowed to enter the examination centres.

The candidates clearing this exam will be eligible for Group-C and D posts in the state government.

“All the examination centres will be video graphed during the exam, besides monitoring through CCTV. Biometric attendance will be marked and the identity of the candidates will be verified using iris scan technology,” said Bhopal Singh, chairman of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that all arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure smooth and cheating free conduct of CET. The NTA has appointed observers from outside the state to check cheating in the examination.

Kaushal held a meeting regarding CET with deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) through video conferencing and directed the DCS to constitute flying squads under the chairmanship of IAS or HCS officers in their respective districts. These teams will keep a close vigil on every activity before and during the examination.

Kaushal said some candidates had paid the fee at the time of registration and their fee payment is also showing verified on the portal, but due to some technical reasons, the fee status is not recorded in the database of HSSC.

“Such candidates need not worry, as separate counters will be arranged at the examination centres to issue provisional admit cards to them,” he said, asking the candidates to reach the examination centres one hour early than the time of their shift so that they can get their provisional admits cards issued.

Accommodation for candidates

Arrangements would also be made for the accommodation of the candidates and their accompanying family members on November 5 and 6. In each shift, on an average around 2.80 lakh candidates will appear in the examination. There are around 9,700 physically disabled candidates appearing in this test.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Chairman Bhopal Singh said examination will be held in 1,200 centres set up in 658 institutions/buildings across 17 districts. The candidates having more than one admit cards with different exam centres will be given permission to appear in the nearest examination centre, he said.

He said that so far, 70 candidates have been found who have got more than one admit card. Helpline number 18005728997 has been issued for the convenience of such candidates.

Principal secretary (transport) Navdeep Singh Virk said that for ensuring free and hassle-free travel, arrangements of about 15,400 buses have been made. Virk said that directions have been issued to all the general managers for ensuring arrangements of advance booking at the bus stands of the depot/sub depots.

He informed that buses plying on 57 routes will take less than 2 hours, while other buses plying on 56 routes will take more than 2 hours.